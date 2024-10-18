 PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

Candidates, who cleared the preliminary exam that was held in June for 110 vacant posts, are now gearing up for this crucial phase.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has made extensive preparations for the upcoming State Service Main Examination 2024, which is to be held from October 21 to October 26. A total of 15 exam centres have been established across 11 cities to accommodate the 3,100 candidates expected to appear for the exam. Of these, five centres have been setup in Indore alone.

Candidates, who cleared the preliminary exam that was held in June for 110 vacant posts, are now gearing up for this crucial phase. The preliminary exam saw a massive turnout of 1,83,000 candidates, from which 3,328 were selected who are now going to take the main exam, including 2775 in the main list and 553 in the provisional list.

Read Also
MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination
article-image

The exam is going to take place in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Satna, and Sagar, etc. The exam schedule includes General Studies paper, as well as General Hindi, Grammar, and Hindi Essay papers. All exams will take place from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates have been advised to arrive at the centres an hour in advance as security and checking measures have been tightened to curb cheating.

Observers have also been appointed to ensure a fair examination process. MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that candidates can download their admit cards until October 20, just a day before the exams commence. The posts up for grabs include SDM, DSP, chief municipal officers, additional assistant development commissioners, and more.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Parents, Activists Blame ‘Deliberate Delay In Admission Process’ As Over 26,500 RTE Seats Remain Vacant
Maharashtra: Parents, Activists Blame ‘Deliberate Delay In Admission Process’ As Over 26,500 RTE Seats Remain Vacant
CBI Arrests Pune AROC For Allegedly Demanding ₹3 Lakh Bribe From Director Of Mumbai-Based Company
CBI Arrests Pune AROC For Allegedly Demanding ₹3 Lakh Bribe From Director Of Mumbai-Based Company
'Sagar Kavach-02/24': Coast Guard Conducts Coastal Security Exercise To Strengthen Maharashtra-Goa Coastal Defense
'Sagar Kavach-02/24': Coast Guard Conducts Coastal Security Exercise To Strengthen Maharashtra-Goa Coastal Defense
Mumbai: DCDRC Dismisses Complaint Against Apollo Spectra Hospital Over Alleged Inflated Bills
Mumbai: DCDRC Dismisses Complaint Against Apollo Spectra Hospital Over Alleged Inflated Bills
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Works At Lokhande & IMC Squares

Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Works At Lokhande & IMC Squares

FICCI FLO Indore Celebrates 10 Years Of Women's Empowerment With Grand ‘FLO Spotlight’ Fashion...

FICCI FLO Indore Celebrates 10 Years Of Women's Empowerment With Grand ‘FLO Spotlight’ Fashion...

PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

40th DAE Safety & Occupational Health Meet Inaugurated At RRCAT, Focuses On Zero Harm &...

40th DAE Safety & Occupational Health Meet Inaugurated At RRCAT, Focuses On Zero Harm &...

AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe...

AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe...