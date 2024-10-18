PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has made extensive preparations for the upcoming State Service Main Examination 2024, which is to be held from October 21 to October 26. A total of 15 exam centres have been established across 11 cities to accommodate the 3,100 candidates expected to appear for the exam. Of these, five centres have been setup in Indore alone.

Candidates, who cleared the preliminary exam that was held in June for 110 vacant posts, are now gearing up for this crucial phase. The preliminary exam saw a massive turnout of 1,83,000 candidates, from which 3,328 were selected who are now going to take the main exam, including 2775 in the main list and 553 in the provisional list.

Read Also MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

The exam is going to take place in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Satna, and Sagar, etc. The exam schedule includes General Studies paper, as well as General Hindi, Grammar, and Hindi Essay papers. All exams will take place from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates have been advised to arrive at the centres an hour in advance as security and checking measures have been tightened to curb cheating.

Observers have also been appointed to ensure a fair examination process. MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that candidates can download their admit cards until October 20, just a day before the exams commence. The posts up for grabs include SDM, DSP, chief municipal officers, additional assistant development commissioners, and more.