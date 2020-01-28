PSC-2019: 10 vacancies shifted UR to EWS category

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday shifted 10 vacancies from unreserved category (UR) to economically weaker section (EWS) category for state service exam-2019.

Through a corrigendum, MPPSC made the change in quota for EWS in vacancies in two departments.

However, they stated that the total number of vacancies remain unchanged. The number of vacancies for which the preliminary state service exam was conducted on January 12 was 540.

The vacancies were increased through three amendments. Initially, the total number of seats was 330, which through amendments from time to time, was taken up to 540. MPPSC signalled that there could be a further increase in the seats before the main exam.