Providing Clean & Potable Water Remains Biggest Challenge: Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As he completed one year in office, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Saturday said that providing clean and potable drinking water to people remained the biggest challenge.

He also disclosed that Indore Municipal Corporation has a debt of Rs 425 crore which he intends to clear before his five-year term comes to an end.

“We have achieved all the targets set for the first year of our council,” Bhargav told reporters.

“It has been targeted that by 2050 the population of Indore will reach 85 lakhs for which plans have been made to develop roads,” he said.

Leasing Regional Park, Nehru Stadium

“We have plans to lease out Regional Park which will generate revenue of Rs 60-70 lakh per month. At present maintenance of the park and other works are under IMC. We will also lease out Nehru Park,” he said.

IMC DEBT

Regarding the IMC debt, the mayor stated, “At present debt is around Rs 425 crore. I will ensure that we are debt-free by the time our term ends.”

Mayor also added that the amount of debt has remained constant during his tenure. He said, “The debt has not risen even though we have regularized 3000 employees, and they are getting salary on time.”

Making Indore Solar City

Making Indore solar city, the mayor said, “Solar plant of 60MW is proposed to be built in Jalud. Its technical bid is done and the financial bid will be opened in two to three days. Solar plant’s bhoomi poojan would probably be done before the model code of conduct gets enforced in the state.”

While talking about the working of the corporation he said, “We will bring effective changes in the working system of the corporation.”

Works Done Last Year

Talking about the work done in the last year, the mayor said, “We have introduced and implemented the integrated traffic management system in the city and soon CCTVs will be installed for better integration.”

He also said that under the Ladli Behna Yojana we have done remarkably well and have registered 2.5 lakh beneficiaries.”

IMC Working: Work Done Everyday

1. 930 metre pipelines installed

2. 200 LED lights installed in several areas

3. 11 people provided houses

4. 17 students get internships with mayor

Works Done Every Second Day

1. 17 people get free eye-checkup

Works Done Every Third Day

1. One smart class built. Total 124 classes so far

2. 1 drainage line

Works Done Every Fourth Day

1. Sanjeevni clinic work started

2. Ahilya Van work started

Works Done Every Fifth Day

1. Garden work started

2. Drainage 1 km line laid

Works Done Every Seventh Day

1. 100 online maps passed for houses

Contesting Assembly Elections

The mayor sidestepped queries regarding his contesting the Assembly polls.

Major Works Planned For Next Year

“The corporation will develop three sewerage treatment plants for Rs 500 crore. Along with this it also plans to develop and renovate the Nehru Stadium. Another major work is the development of IMC’s building.

Cleanliness

The corporation has raised the bar of cleanliness and has upgraded the treatment plant to 200 TDP. Green waste management will help in making more money. Also, 3R centres have been started in 19 zones of the city.

