Proposal to upgrade Jaora into district passed

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the Municipal Council was held under the chairmanship of Anam Yusuf Kadapa, in a very cordial atmosphere. During this, 29 of the 30 councillors were present. A total of 13 proposals were passed in public interest.

A proposal to convert Jaora city into a district was also passed. It was also decided to improve the services of fire stations, garbage collection vehicles, and the water supply system of areas like Hathikhana and Nizamat compound.

A decision to install tap connections in areas where a water supply pipeline has been laid was also taken during the meeting.

President Kadapa, vice president Sushil Kumar, assistant engineer ShubhamSoni along with councillors including Rashida Ahmed, Nizam Koji, Shivendra Mathur, and others were also present.

Appreciating the proposal of upgrading Jaora town into a district, the chairman of Janchetna Manch Surajmal Kochatta and general secretary encouraged the council members to perform better work for the sake of society.

