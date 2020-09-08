Probe against Indore Apple Hospital: Report submitted to collector, action awaited

Indore: Even after five days of the submission of the final probe report by the committee to the district collector, no action has been taken against Apple Hospital for unnecessary and over-billing.
The probe panel including district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar and SDM Juni Indore found various anomalies during inspection in the hospital.
“The hospital was over-charging the patients for PPE kits and Covid-19 test while they were taking universal protection from every patient. Various discrepancies were also found in doctors’ visiting fees as well,” Dr Malakar said.
He added that the hospital administration had submitted its reply while the visiting doctors said that they didn’t get money from the hospital yet.
“We have submitted our report to the collector and he is to take action over the same,” Dr Malakar added.
Teams can inspect hospitals anytime
Nodal officer of teams constituted to put a check on 28 private hospital treating Covid-19 patients, Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said that 8 teams were constituted to inspect 28 hospitals to ensure they were following administration's orders over bed reservation and billing.
“Team can go to the concerned hospitals anytime for inspection. Hospitals will have to display the rate list of Covid-19 treatment as well. We will send the report to CMHO and administration and action will be taken by them if any anomaly found,” Dr Verma added.
JMFC and advocate tested positive
A Judicial Magistrate First Class and an advocate involved in notary have tested Covid-19 positive. Dr Malakar confirmed the same.
74 patients discharged
As many as 74 more patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday. These patients are of age between 17 and 74 years including the patients of Dewas, Sanwer, Depalpur and other areas.
Patients were discharged on the basis of new discharged policy in which they have to stay in home isolation after being discharged on having no symptoms for seven days.