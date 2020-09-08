Probe against Indore Apple Hospital: Report submitted to collector, action awaited

Indore: Even after five days of the submission of the final probe report by the committee to the district collector, no action has been taken against Apple Hospital for unnecessary and over-billing.

The probe panel including district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar and SDM Juni Indore found various anomalies during inspection in the hospital.

“The hospital was over-charging the patients for PPE kits and Covid-19 test while they were taking universal protection from every patient. Various discrepancies were also found in doctors’ visiting fees as well,” Dr Malakar said.

He added that the hospital administration had submitted its reply while the visiting doctors said that they didn’t get money from the hospital yet.

“We have submitted our report to the collector and he is to take action over the same,” Dr Malakar added.