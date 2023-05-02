 Private participation must in education & health: Tomar in Badnawar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The grand silver jubilee celebration of Kashyap Vidyapeeth was held on Tuesday. Union minister of agriculture & farmers welfare Narendra Singh Tomar graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his address, Tomar was all praise for the programme. He stressed on the need of private collaboration in education and health sectors for affordable and improved facilities to poor and downtrodden. He stressed on various welfare schemes and works of state and central led BJP government.

Civil supplies corporation vice president Rajesh Agarwal, Kheda sarpanch Yogesh Mukati, trust president and MLA Chetanya Kashyap, managing director Neeta Kashyap and principal Nanda Vyas were prominently present.

State minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon presided over the programme. He congratulated the school for this milestone. The school has been imparting academic excellence for the past 25 years.

At the beginning, MLA Kashyap emphasised on various works of the institution while delivering the welcome speech. A souvenir ‘Silver Memories - Golden Dreams’ was also released at the programme.

The celebration was followed by a cultural programme in which students were enthralled by dance, yoga, and short drama performances. The hall was beautifully decorated with flowers, balloons and lights. The event was conducted by Sidharth Kashyap while principal Vyas extended a vote of thanks.

