 Private Institutions Play Crucial Role In Improving Quality Of Govt Schools; Says Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar
Private Institutions Play Crucial Role In Improving Quality Of Govt Schools; Says Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar

Pathak family of Indore took responsibility of renovating dilapidated buildings of two government schools in Barwah.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar addresses programme | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): "Private and social institutions play a crucial role in improving the quality of government schools and hospitals, acting as the backbone of education and healthcare for underprivileged families in the country,” said Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar while inaugurating two renovated government school buildings in Barwah, Khargone on Monday.

The Pathak family of Indore took the responsibility of renovating the dilapidated buildings of two government schools in Barwah. The schools were renovated at the cost of Rs 45 lakh, providing the schools with modern facilities, including smart classrooms, RO water systems and playgrounds.

The renovated schools are expected to provide a better learning environment for the underprivileged children in the area. The event was attended by MP Gyaneshwar Patil, collector Karmveer Sharma, former MP Krishna Murari Moghe, MLA Sachin Birla and members of the Pathak family.

Speaker Tomar urged social workers and industrialists to follow the example set by the Pathak family and contribute towards the betterment of government institutions in their respective areas.

Former MP Krishna Murari Moghe praised the family's exemplary efforts and said that the development cannot rely solely on government efforts and that every individual must contribute towards the maintenance and improvement of public institutions.

Vishal Pathak, who led the renovation efforts, said that his family's goal is to provide quality education to underprivileged children and help them overcome the challenges they face. He expressed his gratitude towards former Indore mayor Krishna Murari Moghe for guiding them in their efforts.

