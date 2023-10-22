Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

Representative image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Two nurses were charged in a case related to a pregnant woman's death due to negligence resulting in her child's suffocation in the womb before delivery.

The incident occurred four months ago. On Thursday, the police registered a case under section 304 against the nurses.

The complaint was lodged by Umesh Chavda, the brother of the deceased, Bhavna, who was suffering from labour pain. Bhavna was rushed to Kanghatti Government Hospital on June 22. The nurses in question, ANM Sangeeta Kumawat and Radha Suthar, allegedly neglected their duties, leading to Bhavna's tragic death.

Despite Bhavna's critical condition, the nurses advised her to transfer to Mandsaur District Hospital, which occurred at 10:30 pm that night. Tragically, she passed away during the transfer, while both nurses absconded from the scene.

Upon investigation and statements from family members and medical professionals, it was determined that the neglect by ANM Sangeeta Kumawat and Radha Suthar led to Bhavna and her unborn child's death.

The police have registered a case against both nurses under section 304, highlighting the seriousness of the negligence that resulted in this unfortunate incident.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)