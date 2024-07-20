Praying For Rain: Unique Ritual In Mandsaur Involves Ploughing Crematorium With Donkeys And Sowing Salt

Council representative Shailendra Goswami's unique donkey ride at crematorium in Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to get good rains, residents of Mandsaur have turned to an unconventional method: Ploughing the crematorium with donkeys and sowing salt. This year, this unique practice has been revived with the hope of pleasing Lord Indra, the god of rain.

As the community waits with bated breath, the ritual at Muktidham stands as a testament to the lengths people will go to secure a prosperous monsoon season.

Procession of hope

On Thursday evening, a remarkable scene unfolded at Muktidham, located under the big bridge on the Mhow-Neemuch highway. In a desperate measure, locals harnessed donkeys instead of bulls to plough the crematorium grounds.

Salt and urad (black gram) were sown, followed by a procession featuring council representative Shailendra Goswami riding a donkey.

Goswami, who participated in the ritual, explained, "We have undertaken this practice to pray for good rain. Last year, similar efforts brought favourable results, and we hope for the same this time."

Tradition and superstition

This ritual, though unusual, is deeply rooted in the local tradition. It is believed that such practices can influence weather patterns and bring about much-needed rainfall. The event attracted a significant crowd hopeful for a positive outcome.

Sweet rewards

Interestingly, this practice includes a promise of sweet rewards. Goswami mentioned that if the rains come, the donkeys used in the ritual will be fed Gulab Jamun, a popular Indian dessert. This gesture symbolises gratitude and celebration for the much-needed rain.