Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan: Proposal to give discounts to guests

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 12:49 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ has now become an aim of Indore Municipal Corporation, under which they aim to beautify and clean the city before the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

“The IMC will have stalls at the venue showcasing its achievements in the field of cleanliness and the awards they have won,” said Pratibha Pal, commissioner.

She held a meeting with departmental officers at City Bus Office to review the ongoing preparations. She told officers that every aspect of the convention should pass off smoothly. All additional commissioners and departmental heads were present.

At the meeting, it was proposed that discounts should be given to the guests making purchases at the convention. Traders were asked to decorate their shops.

Guests should be welcomed traditionally

Commissioner Pratibha Pal has instructed the hospitality desk of designated hotels to welcome the guest traditionally so that they connect with the cultural ethos of the nation. She directed IMC officials to coordinate with hotel managers and priests of major temples of the city so that the guests get the ethnic feel.

article-image

