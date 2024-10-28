 Pramod Tandon Resigns, Afsar Patel Criticises Jitu Patwari
Tandon had previously shifted allegiance to the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia but returned to Congress before the last Assembly elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The announcement of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president JituPatwari’s new team has sparked dissent among some members including Congress leader Pramod Tandon, appointed as a special invitee, expressed dissatisfaction in a letter to Patwari. While acknowledging the role with gratitude, Tandon simultaneously announced his resignation from the Congress’s primary membership, stating, “I will decide my role later.”

Tandon had previously shifted allegiance to the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia but returned to Congress before the last Assembly elections. Similarly, Congress leader Afsar Patel also took to X condemning the list and criticised Patwari for not appointing any Muslim leader in the team.

Prominent leaders from Indore have secured positions in the new 177-member committee includingVinay Bakliwal, Raghu Parmar, national spokesperson Abhay Dubey, and Dr Sanjay Kamle (currently in charge of the PCC booth committee) have all been appointed as general secretaries, while Mrinal Pant from Mhow has also joined as general secretary.

Satyanarayan Patel, currently a national secretary, will serve among the executive members. The team, the smallest since Kantilal Bhuria’s tenure, also includes senior leaders among its 16 executive members, such as former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, former union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and ArunYadav, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

