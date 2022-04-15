Power transmission capacity of Ujjain, Malwa region augmented

Ujjain ( Madhya Pradesh): MP Power Transmission Company has installed a 400 kv double-circuit feeder at a cost of Rs 80.33 crore to strengthen the transmission capacity of Ujjain and the entire Malwa region.

Sunil Tiwari, managing director of Power Transmission Company told that the 400 KV double circuit feeder of circuit length of 48.7X 2 km has recently been constructed between Hatuniya power grid and Tajpur power grid located in Ujjain. This would benefit both industrial and domestic consumers from Malwa and surrounding region. Nagda region will be greatly benefitted from this installation.

With the commencement of the new line, Tajpur power grid located in Ujjain will get additional power up to 500 MW. This will also benefit 400 kV Nagda substation, 220 KV Shankarapura, Nalkheda and Baroda substations and 132 KV Tarana, Jyotinagar (Ujjain) and 132 KV Vikram Udyogpuri substations.

The current transmission capacity of Ujjain city is 438 MVA. Power Transmission Company supplies electricity through its four substations in the city - 220 KV Shankarapura substation, 132 KV Jyotinagar substation, 132 KV Ratadiya (Mullapura) substation and the 132 KV Bhairavgarh substation. Currently, 90 to 100 MW power is transmitted in the city. The power demand is likely to increase by one and a half times due to the summer season and the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company is now fully prepared to fulfil the demand.

