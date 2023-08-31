Power Demand In Malwa-Nimar To Reach 7,000 MW In Rabi Season: West Discom

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has estimated that the power demand is likely to reach 7,000 MW in Malwa-Nimar region during the Rabi season this year.

The company stated that it is making effective preparations for the Rabi season. “While maintenance of agricultural feeders and related grids is being systematically done in all 15 districts under West Discom, a stock of about 16,000 transformers has also been kept,” a press release issued by West Discom said.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that Rabi season usually starts from September. “Apart from the headquarters in Indore, preparations for Rabi season are being done in the regions and districts,” he said.

He said that in the last season, the maximum demand had reached 6,800 MW.

“This year elaborate preparations are being made in view of the demand reaching close to 7,000 MW,” he added.

Tomar said that along with the maintenance of the grid and lines, adequate availability of transformers has been ensured.

“A stock of 16,000 transformers has been kept this year for the Rabi season,” he added.

Permanent and temporary transformer depots will remain functional in each district for the Rabi season. Tomar said that the number of farmers doing irrigation in Malwa-Nimar is 13.5 lakh. All these will be provided with electricity for 10 hours daily.

He added that the number of irrigators in the company area ranges from 9,000 to 1.60 lakh in Indore, Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone, Ujjain, Mandsaur and Dewas districts. In other districts, there are 35,000 to 85,000 farmers doing irrigation.

Demand Of Previous Years In Rabi Season

2022-23 6800 MW

2021-22 6300 MW

2020-21 6100 MW

2019-20 5800 MW

