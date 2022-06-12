Post-rain misery: Ambulance stuck in mud at District Hospital, body taken for autopsy on shoulders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the first pre-monsoon rain brought relief to the residents of the city from the scorching heat and rising humidity, it also brought misery and trouble for many due to the under-construction projects, including the District Hospital.

An ambulance was also stuck in the mud on Saturday night because of which the family members took the body of a man on their shoulders to reach the post-mortem examination room. Hospital staff said that the body was brought to the hospital from the Khudel police station area.

With the rain on Saturday night, the hospital campus was filled with mud and filth because of which not only the patients, but also the doctors on duty faced trouble in reaching the temporary OPD and emergency unit of the hospital. Footfalls of patients were far fewer than normal as it was a weekend, but emergency patients had a tough time in reaching the building as the campus was filled with mud after the rainfall.

The new building of the District Hospital is under construction and the OPD and emergency unit of the hospital is being shifted to the staff quarters prepared by the Housing Board.

‘Doctors, patients in trouble’

‘The trouble caused to doctors and staff was due to the mud spread all over the campus because of the ongoing work on the new hospital building. Due to the sudden rainfall on Saturday night, the campus was filled with mud. However, we deployed Poclain machines to clear the mud and to make a smooth pathway for patients and doctors to reach the temporary set-up of the hospital. We’ve also asked the contractor’s company to make arrangements so that conditions wouldn’t be the same again’ — Dr Pradeep Goyal, civil surgeon