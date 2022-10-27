Poshan Matka: ‘Santa Bag’ for Anganwadi kids this Diwali season

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Poshan Matka has proved to be an ultimate source of enjoyment for Anganwadi children this Diwali.

They were provided not only edible items, such as sweets and chocolates, but also clothes and gifts that people from the city left for them in the gifts section.

Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO (Zone 7),said the initiative was taken only for the sake of receiving poshan food supplements that people intended to donate to the poor, but the Poshan Matka turned into a ‘Santa Bag’ for these kids.

The women and child development department initiated the Poshan Matka scheme this summer, where litres of milk and kilograms of vegetables were donated by the people for Anganwadi children.

Anita Joshi, CDPO (Zone 6), said, “Over the months, we received a positive response to the scheme. But this Diwali festival, we were amazed to see more and more people from within the city coming forward to share their happiness with the Anganwadi children.”

Moreover, as winter sets in, people have started donating woollen jackets, hats and clothes to needy children. “The ‘Matka’ concept, which was expected to fulfil the need of food supplements has helped us to provide more happiness and comfort to the children,” Harvansh said.

‘Adopt an Anganwadi’

‘The women and child development department has come up with the concept of ‘Adopt an Anganwadi’, where people can come forward and take care of the needs of children of a particular Anganwadi that they adopt. They’ll be able to help more children and be able to do good to more kids’

— Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO (Zone 7)