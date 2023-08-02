Poor State Of Affairs At MTH Hospital: Attendants Asked To Bring Surgical Thread, Cotton To Get Patients’ C-sec

Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College authorities and Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital administration of improving facilities in the hospital fell flat when the attendants were asked to bring surgical thread for pregnant women if their C-section was being planned.

The conditions have been getting worse for the last two months in the hospital. Not only surgical thread but the hospital is facing acute scarcity of cotton and they are also telling attendants of patients to get cotton also.

According to sources, the hospital is facing trouble in getting surgical supplies regularly.

“We are forced to ask the patients’ attendants to get surgical thread or sometimes even cotton. We have informed the officials about the shortages and are waiting for the supplies to get normal,” the staff said.

Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr Nilesh Dalal said that they have been facing scarcity for the last few days and they have dashed off multiple letters to the medical college and MY Hospital administration.

“We have informed the college administration and sent a letter to the Dean for the same. Once we get the supplies from MY Hospital, things would go back to normal,” the hospital superintendent said.

Committee Recommends Supervisors' Duty, Regular Medicine Supply

A committee was constituted by MGM Medical College administration to review the facilities in the hospital and to recommend ways to improve working there to prevent incidents like swapping of infant’s dead bodies and others.

Sources said that the committee led by Dr KK Arora, submitted its report to the Dean, and recommended the college to ensure round-the-clock duty of supervisors to ensure cleanliness, to strengthen the medicine supply system, and records of the hospital to prevent any major goof-ups.

However, Dean Dr Dixit said that they have received the report and are studying the same to implement the recommendations.