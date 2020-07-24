Poor labourers receive electricity bills of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, seek MP Congress leader PC Sharma’s help

Inflated electricity bills in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown have become a cause of worry for people. Many labourers, who received electricity bills of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, sought help from Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma on Thursday.
The labourers who received inflated electricity bills reached the venue where Congress leader was holding a press conference and sought his help.
"During the Kamal Nath government people used to receive electricity bills of about Rs 100, but now some are receiving electricity bills of Rs 97,000," Sharma said.
He also alleged that people are receiving inflated electricity bills under Sambal Yojana too. "CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Sambal Yojana under which he promised to provide electricity to the poor for Rs 200. But, people are receiving inflated electricity bills under Sambal Yojana," PC Sharma said.
Congress leader PC Sharma on Thursday also alleged that that coronavirus is spreading in the state due to rallies and meetings conducted by the BJP while attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government over its inept handling of COVID-19 crisis. "The condition of the state is worrisome and unfortunate. Three months of lockdown, then unlock period, Saturday-Sunday lockdown and now lockdown has been imposed for 10 days. The government has failed in handling coronavirus. There are no beds available in hospitals for COVID patients," Sharma told reporters.
"They did not control the infection in the beginning. Now we are heading towards community spread. Despite this, BJP leaders are conducting meetings and holding rallies. Coronavirus is also spreading because of this...The government has failed in containing coronavirus spread in Bhopal," he said. By-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier.
