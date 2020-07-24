Poor labourers receive electricity bills of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, seek MP Congress leader PC Sharma’s help

Inflated electricity bills in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown have become a cause of worry for people. Many labourers, who received electricity bills of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, sought help from Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma on Thursday.

The labourers who received inflated electricity bills reached the venue where Congress leader was holding a press conference and sought his help.

"During the Kamal Nath government people used to receive electricity bills of about Rs 100, but now some are receiving electricity bills of Rs 97,000," Sharma said.

He also alleged that people are receiving inflated electricity bills under Sambal Yojana too. "CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Sambal Yojana under which he promised to provide electricity to the poor for Rs 200. But, people are receiving inflated electricity bills under Sambal Yojana," PC Sharma said.