Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first randomisation of EVM and VVPAT machines for the assembly elections 2023, will be done on 16 October 2023 (Monday) at 11 am in meeting room number 102 of the Collector's office.

Additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi informed this.

He requested the representatives of political parties to be present there on this occasion.