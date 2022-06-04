Poll Boycott Round-up: Mandsaur ward residents decide to boycott local polls over civic apathy

Poll Representative pic |

Mandsasur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Suryansh premise (ward no 4) have decided to boycott local body polls as no action had been taken on their demands for proper sewage and drainage system. The residents angered by the inaction of the civic body in solving the long pending problem have also pasted several posters in the area pledging not to cast any vote until their demands are fulfilled. Despite repeated complaints to the ward councillor and the municipality, no action has been taken as of now.

Local resident Anisha Jethani and Kashish Dhirwani told that residents have asked the civic body to maintain sanitation in the area, but it has not performed its duty. As a result, the sewage lines in the area are choked and sewage water is sometimes overflowing on the roads. Foul smell emanates from sewage and makes it difficult for them to breathe and has also become a source for mosquito breeding and led to diseases. The residents angered by the inaction of the authorities in solving the long pending problem, threatened to boycott the upcoming local body elections, if the authorities fail to act on the issue.

Bad road condition, no basic facilities, no vote, say residents of Thapna village

Omkareshwar: Stating that the basic facilities were not provided in village even after several complaints, residents of Thapna village of Nimar district have threatened to boycott local body polls this time.

Following the unfulfillment long pending demands such as water crisis, dilapidated roads and poor state of rural development, residents of Thapna village, which has a population of 2,000, Altogether have decided to boycote voting till our demands are fulfilled. Along with bad conditions of roads, residents complained that they hardly received various government schemes such as PMAY being promised to them. The village is a residence of around 40 families. The reasons behind this boycott are largely the poor state of rural development even after 70 years of independence, lack of basic amenities like concrete roads is the most common reason for their resentment. Student Mahima Mansare told that villagers largely complaint persistent overflowing and stagnant drains, potholed roads. As a result of waterlogging, villagers fear water-borne diseases in the area. She also exposed large claims made by politicians but no avail till now. Sarpach told that model code of conduct has been imposed ahead of Panchayat elections but water drainage is being done temporarily.