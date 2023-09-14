Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 20L From Mini Truck | File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police caught liquor worth Rs 20 lakh from a mini truck late on Tuesday. When police chased the vehicle, the driver hit a police vehicle injuring a policeman and the private driver of the vehicle.

The accused later managed to flee after leaving the mini truck on the road. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of the truck number. Police received information that some men in a mini truck may supply liquor in the Super Corridor area at a cheap price.

DCP (zone-3) Pankaj Pandey constituted a team to catch the accused carrying liquor in the mini truck. The team found a mini truck and tried to stop it but the accused drove the vehicle at high speed after seeing the police.

When the police vehicle tried to stop the vehicle, the mini truck driver hit the police vehicle injuring a policeman named Uday Singh and the driver of the police vehicle. After that, the accused left the vehicle on the road and managed to flee in the dark.

The police searched for them but in vain. When the mini truck was checked, the police found a compartment with Rs 20 lakh worth of foreign liquor. The accused had made a separate compartment in the truck in order to mislead the police.

Police believed that the driver and other accused were trying to supply the liquor to someone in the area. They were coming from the Ujjain side. The truck is registered in Indore and the police have found out that it is owned by a person from Alirajpur.

Further information about the mini truck owner is being gathered to identify the accused. The mini truck was seized by the police and a case under the relevant section of the Excise Act and other sections has been registered against the unidentified men and a search is on for them.

