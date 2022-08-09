e-Paper Get App

Police seize 340 bags of urea, nab illegal seller

Regarding this, a team was constituted to raid the miscreants' house and godown.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police nabbed one person accused of selling urea at a higher price in Bilda village of Gandhwani on Tuesday. Reportedly, Gandhwani Agricultural Department SDO HaresinghDavar received information that Antim's father Rameshchandra Rathore and a resident of Bilda was illegally selling and storing urea.

Regarding this, a team was constituted to raid the miscreants' house and godown. During the raid 340 bags of urea worth rupees 80, 610 were seized. Reportedly, he was also selling the urea at rupees 480 per bag instead of the fixed price of rupees 236.

After this, an FIR was lodged at Gandhwani police station on SDO Davar's application.

