Police Carry Out Abhimanyu Campaign At Saibaba School, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb crimes against women and to create a safe environment for women in society, the second phase of the special awareness campaign Abhimanyu is being run as per the instructions of the police headquarters.

In this series, the Indore police team reached Shri Saibaba High School, Dwarkapuri on Saturday and informed the students about Abhimanyu Abhiyan, and created a safe environment for girls in society.

The Indore police team went among the people under the campaign, along with making them aware of crimes related to women, to provide a safe environment for women and girls in society.

Boys/men were also motivated to have respect for women and to be full partners in their protection.

Similarly, in another programme, the Indore police team reached the Public Development Society, Palda, and after meeting the youths present there, were told to have a sense of respect towards women.

During this, a debate competition was also organised among the youth of the society on the issues of safety and uplift of women - dowry system, intoxication, obscenity, insensitivity, feticide, illiteracy, gender discrimination etc.

During the event young men and women present expressed their views openly and a resolution was also taken that they will become Abhimanyu, who will break all these factors which hinder the all-round development of women.

Along with the information about Abhimanyu Abhiyan, the Indore police team made everyone aware of the ill effects of drugs and advised them to stay away from it forever and also organised a cyber school to make them aware of the current cyber crimes.

