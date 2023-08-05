Police, Admin To Coordinate & Control Crimes In Border Districts Of MP-Rajasthan | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the state Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan coming near, not only political parties but the administration and local police too are engaged in the poll preparations.

As a part of poll preparations, collectors and SPs of five bordering districts of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had a joint coordination meeting here in Mandsaur. Top officials from Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam (all Madhya Pradesh), Jhalawad, and Pratapgarh (both Rajasthan) took part in the coordination meeting.

During the meeting, a strategy with mutual coordination was prepared and it was decided that the work of routine policing should continue before and during the elections.

Continuous action should be taken in relation to illegal liquor and drug trafficking. A better strategy should be prepared before conducting raids against the smuggling of illicit liquor and other intoxicants. Information should be shared equally.

Along with this, raids in all border districts should be conducted simultaneously. It was decided that all districts will share the report every month regarding their actions and future strategies.

All checkpoints should be operated in an orderly manner. In NDPS cases, along with the registration of an FIR, the quantity of illegally smuggled drugs seized must be the main focus.

Along with this, the BLOs of districts should coordinate and discuss with each other the correction of the electoral roll. When the teams of SST, VST, and VVT are formed, the teams of all the districts should interact with each other and work in better coordination.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)