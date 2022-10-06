PM to visit Ujjain on Oct 11; CM pays whirlwind visit to Mahakal City 

The CM inspects preparations of public meeting at Kartik Mela Ground to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi on October 11 after the inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after offering prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple and sending the palanquin of Lord Shri Mahakal on a city tour during the Dussehra festival on Wednesday, inspected the religious meeting place of Mahakal Lok’s inauguration programme on October 11. After inspecting the religious meeting place, necessary directions were given to the administrative officers.

On this occasion, the CM said that Ujjayini is different from the three worlds. There will be Shiva Leelas on the occasion of the inauguration programme of Mahakal Lok. He has requested the people of the city to come to the venue of the congregation and make the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success. He hoped that all the people would enjoy Mahakal Lok. He requested to decorate the temples from the city and outside, perform aarti by offering prayers and do bhajans which will connect all the people from Mahakal Lok.

During the inspection, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, finance and Ujjain district in-charge minister Jagdish Deora, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLAs Paras Jain and Bahadur Singh Chouhan, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, BJP presidents Vivek Joshi (urban) and Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural) were present.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan worships Shami tree at Lord Mahakal’s replica at Dussehra Maidan. | FP PHOTO

CHOUHAN SEEKS BLESSING OF LORD MAHAKAL (PIC-2)

Prior to it, CM Chauhan along with his wife Sadhana Singh visited and performed Pujan at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple during his Ujjain tour. The pujan was performed by Pt Paradeep Guru. The CM appealed to the state and countrymen including citizens of Ujjain district that they are cordially invited to the inauguration programme of Mahakal Lok. He congratulated and extended his good wishes to everyone on the festival of Dussehra. The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Mahakal for the successful completion of the inauguration of Mahakal Lok. While wishing for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state, the Chief Minister said that there should be welfare for all, there should be good luck for all, all differences between the country and the state should be erased and everyone should go on the path of progress and development of the country and our country should become Vishwa Guru. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sent the palanquin of Lord Mahakal on the city tour and walked barefoot with the palanquin for some time.