 PM SVANidhi Scheme: Rs 9 Lakh Distributed To 18 Beneficiaries 
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Rs 9 Lakh Distributed To 18 Beneficiaries 

Under the scheme, an interest-free business loan of Rs 10,000 is made available through the bank.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): TheIndore Municipal Corporation distributed Rs 9 lakh to 18 beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Scheme on Saturday, while Rs 55 crore was distributed to 60,000 beneficiaries statewide.  Identity cards were distributed to 11 beneficiaries.

On this occasion, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that PM SVANidhi was started for the upliftment of lower class and street vendors of the country during Covid-19. Under the scheme, an interest-free business loan of Rs 10,000 is made available through the bank. 

On this occasion, Bhargav requested all street vendors to use digital transactions as much as possible and to get knowledge and learn about digital transactions if they do not have knowledge about these transactions.                             

