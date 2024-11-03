PM Narendra Modi Expected To Virtually Inaugurate MP's First Molecular Lab For Sickle Cell Detection

PM Modi | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate Madhya Pradesh’s first molecular lab for sickle cell detection at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) on November 15, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honour tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This advanced facility will be the first in the state to offer prenatal testing for sickle cell anaemia, a critical tool in detecting the genetic disorder early and will play a crucial role in the national mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.

‘This lab will enhance diagnostic capabilities significantly, supporting the hospital's role in combating sickle cell anaemia,’ explained Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital. Currently, the hospital provides treatment to over 1,400 sickle cell patients, primarily from the tribal districts of Jhabua and Alirajpur.

‘We have received communication from the centre and it is expected that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the lab. However, official communication for confirmation is pending. We are all set to get the lab started,’ Dean MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said. Across the state, five key tribal districts, including Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua and Dindori account for roughly 75 per cent of all sickle cell cases, underscoring the need for more accessible, specialised care in these regions.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has previously highlighted the importance of establishing specialised labs in state institutions, issuing guidelines in 2016 to support sickle cell diagnosis and treatment. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has also committed to the mission by establishing Centres of Competence (CoCs) across states, equipped to conduct prenatal tests like chorionic villous sampling for high-risk cases.

The CoCs at Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM) College in Indore and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre are nearly complete, with remaining equipment in the final stages of procurement. Both centres are scheduled for inauguration alongside the molecular lab on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.