PM Modi's rule has been visionary, has inspired trust, writes Shankar Lalwani, MP from Indore

The first year of the second term of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a year of change. Changes, that were phenomenal, beyond belief, undreamt-of and historical. The entire nation believes in PM Modi, which was clear when the people of the nation gave him the mandate of over 300 seats. His decision making and working style have increased the common man’s trust in him manifold. While the first term of the Modi government was dedicated to India's needs, the second term is for the hopes and aspirations of the nation.

Indians look up to Lord Rama as a symbol of reverence, faith and belief. With the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Modiji has yet once again gained the trust of the citizens. The dispute, which was going on for centuries was finally put to an end. This end was one of the biggest achievements of the Modi government as an atmosphere of peace and harmony sustained throughout the country.

As a member of Bharatiya Janata Party, we have always believed in ‘The Kashmir where Mukherjee got martyrdom is ours’. The abrogation of articles 35 (a) and 370 led to the implementation of one legislation and one government in the entire country. The strong leadership of PM Modi has freed Mother India from a casteist approach.

The making of modern society in India was always held back as bad practices like triple talaq existed. The government has liberated Muslim women from this malpractice. Previous governments surely must have followed appeasement, but Modi government has a clear vision- Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

India, the land of Gautam Buddha and Mahavira, has always been a land of compassion and kindness. We have all heard of stories about atrocities on Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians living in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on the basis of religious majoritarianism. Even I have stood up for Hindus suffering inhuman torture in Pakistan. The recent amendment in Citizenship Act, 1955 is a light at the end of the tunnel for so many people facing prejudice on the basis of their religion in several neighbouring countries.

The Modi government also witnessed the creation of Chief of Defence Staff post and an extremely qualified officer was appointed. This has improved coordination between our three forces and India's preparedness to deal with any imposed war is much better than before.

The constitution of Jal Shakti Mantralaya is commendable, as now each house in India will have access to safe drinking water in the comfort of their own homes. Irrigation facilities are also expected to ameliorate the condition of the farmers.

The Modi government has taken drastic measures against those who spread terrorism in the country and passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill (UAPA) in Parliament by consensus. Now a person involved in terrorist activities can be declared a terrorist. There is a very important law for the security of the country.

With the able leadership and visionary decisions of the honourable Prime Minister in the most difficult times of coronavirus, India has been able to control the spread of coronavirus to a great extent. In developed countries around the world, coronavirus has caused immense damage, but India is fighting against it with full force. Experts all over the world were saying that the spread of coronavirus in India will be uncontrolable, but with the policies of PM Modi, the country has succeeded in reducing the speed of its spreading to a great extent. The Prime Minister always says that every disaster brings an opportunity and even in the midst of this terrible and widespread disaster, he has chosen a path to make the country self-reliant. India's coronavirus test capacity at Lockdown 1.0 was just 10,000 tests per day and today, it is 1.60 lakh tests per day. Today, about 4.50 lakh PPE kits are being made in the country every day and in this regard, we are second in the world. The nation is producing 58,000 ventilators and is a successful example of Make in India.

The fact that an entire lockdown was imposed in a country with a population of 130 crores is an unequalled example of the spirit of Nation First. There is no other instance of such a huge lockdown in the world. Today, the country has not only reduced the speed of coronavirus, but is slowly returning to life with full caution. People are not only recovering from this pandemic, but are also less terrified.

PM Modi’s leadership is an inspiration to the world. Be it supply of hydroxychloroquine to USA, or sending medical facilities and staff to Gulf nations, each decision has strengthened the image of our beloved PM as a world leader. The announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package for farmers, labourers and all other working classes has created history. The beginning of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ will help in boosting the economy by urging citizens to go vocal for local.

The inspiring and bold leadership of honourable PM Modi is also reflected in the letter written by him on the completion of one year of his Government. He writes, “No disaster can determine our future.” These words of the Prime Minister also convey courage and enthusiasm in a severe pandemic like coronavirus. It is the trust given by the nation to a far-sighted and determined Prime Minister, who is striving to take the nation to the ultimate glory across the epidemic.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author's own.