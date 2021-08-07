PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana launched in city

Ujjain: Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to distribute food to the poor was ceremonially launched in Ujjain city on Saturday.

The leaders were more interested in photo opportunity than distributing food grains. The leaders did clamoured for getting the photos clicked while handing over the ration bags.

On Saturday, in-charge minister Jagdish Deora was in the city to distribute rations to the poor under the scheme. Despite the death of senior BJP leader Babulal Jain on Friday night, the event of the scheme was not postponed. The bags of the scheme showcases photographs of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Deora distributed food grains in the presence of MLA Paras Jain and MP Anil Firojiya.