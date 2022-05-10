Pithampur to get 5 CM Sanjivani Clinics

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing primary healthcare facilities closer to home, as many as five health care and wellness centres will be established in Pithampur Industrial Area under the CM Health scheme. Recently, a proposal has been prepared jointly by the local civic body and district health officer, in this regard.

According to the received information, several works under the CM Health scheme have picked up at a fast pace recently.

Pithampur CMO Madhu Saksena said that a proposal for establishing CM Sanjivani Clinics at five places including Dhannad, Housing Board Colony, Sagore, Bagdoom, and Indorama area was recently sent to the district administration.

District health department officer Shirish Raghuwanshi said that five urban health and wellness centres or “Sanjivani Clinics” would soon be set up in Pithampur with an aim to offer basic health services, including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation, free of cost to people. These clinics would run at governmental buildings that fall under the municipality.

In case of non-availability of place, the state government will sanction funds of Rs 25 lakhs for the construction and up-gradation of Sanjivani Clinics. These clinics will be run by staff including doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Serious patients will be shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:53 PM IST