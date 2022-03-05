Pithampur: Principal secretary inspects NATRAX, briefed about facilities

Pithampur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Promotion Department, Sanjay Kumar Shukla on Saturday visited the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), the state-of-the-art automotive testing tracks in Pithampur, Dhar district.

Dhar District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain and Executive Director MPSIDC Indore Rohan Saxena were with him.

NATRAX chief Dr N Karuppaiah informed him about the layout plan of Natrax and also briefed Shukla about the different types of auto programmes that can be organised on the tracks in NATRAX during the MP Auto Expo.

Thereafter, an AV film of NATRAX was shown and they were briefed about the facilities developed under NATRAX as well as the programme, which is going to be held for the fifteenth time at NATRAX from April 6 to 10.

The principal secretary appreciated NATRAX and the facilities developed under the programme. He directed the MPSIDC to play an active role in this event and also the local automobile industry to be a part of this event and contribute to it.

Dr Karuppaiah expressed his gratitude to the state government for allotting the land. He also appreciated the the district administration for its efforts and support for the project and in relocating utility lines like public roads, water pipelines, power lines and rehabilitation of Madhavpura village.

He requested that the remaining two issues, namely rehabilitation of Bijasan temple and acquisition of a small portion of land outside the boundary for completion of boundary wall be resolved at the earliest.

The meeting was followed by a visit to the tracts with tree plantation by the dignitaries as a symbol of their commitment to the conservation of nature. After this, the collector along with the principal secretary and executive director MPSIDC were taken to all the 14 tracks. He advised NATRAX to organise more events and showcase NATRAX facilities to the outside world and achieve the objectives of the Automotive Mission Plan of the state government.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:40 PM IST