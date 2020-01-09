Pithampur Jan Sunwai: People duped by land mafia express their pain

Mhow: Dozens of common people duped by land mafia in Pithampur industrial area attended the Jansunwai programme organised at Pithampur on Tuesday. Dhar SDM Virendra Katare heard the grievances of the people, most of whom had, in one or the other way, been duped by developers of residential colonies. Three such colonies were developed without any permission from any government authority while plots in one such colony were sold on notary agreement.

When Katare came across many such complaints, he called the colonisers who had developed those colonies. Only Badshah Khan, the owner of the land on which Sai Vihar colony was developed, turned up and told Katare that he had sold only half acre of his agricultural land to one Paramjit Singh of Indore and everything regarding colony development was done by Singh.

Katare told the people who had complaints against Jai Nagar and Nutan Nagar that their promoters had not arrived to present their side of the story, so notices were being issued to them to present themselves otherwise necessary legal action would be taken against them.