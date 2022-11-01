Pithampur: CM to gift development works to Pithampur residents

Pithampur (Mhow): On November 4, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan of developmental works worth Rs1,780 lakh by the municipality of Pithampur Industrial Area and will inaugurate works worth Rs.2,856 lakh. He will inaugurate the state's longest streetlight, about 14 km in length. The streetlight will illuminate Maharana Pratap Bus Stand. The headquarter building of Pithampur municipality will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Along with this, the work of asphalting 3k meter long road will be inaugurated under Chief Minister's urban infrastructure scheme. Municipality President Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav and municipal CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that the Chief Minister will help devotees visiting the ancient Gautameshwar Mahadev temple complex. Bhoomi Pujan will be done to develop the garden for the construction of Sanjeevani Clinic. It will be built in the Housing Board Colony and Mandlawada farm, along with beautification of pond in Bagdun, Industrial Area 3. Apart from this, the Chief Minister will present many development works.

Read Also Mhow: CM to inaugurate employment fair at Pithampur