Pithamnpur: Youth murdered over love triangle by friend

Pithamnpur sector-3 police claimed to have solved the murder of a youth whose body was in Pithampur sector-3 last Monday, with the arrest of his close friend. Police said a love triangle led to the murder.

Police said they had found the body of Pawan son of Ramesh Patil, 26, resident of Umarkhali village in Khargone, with his head smashed in. During investigations, police found that Pawan and his close friend Ram Singh Patel of

Chainpura village near Manpur were in a relationship with the same woman of Bagdun area.

Ram Singh was apprehended and quizzed about the case, and he confessed that he had killed Pawan. He told the police that he was having an affair with a woman, but she had become close to Pawan also during the course of the past few months. Due to this, she started ignoring him and even acting on the directions of Pawan. This had upset him. On the day of the incident, Pawan and Ram Singh sat together and had liquor. After both of them were drunk, Pawan called the woman and told her to stop talking to Ram Singh, even as the latter was sitting with him. This infuriated Ram Singh and he picked up a big stone and hit on Pawan’s head, due to which he died. Following this, Ram Singh took Pawan’s mobile phone and fled from the spot. It was the location of Pawan's phone that helped police trace Ram Singh.

A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against Ram Singh.