Pipalrawan: Sajjan Singh Verma promises villagers better road connectivity 

Earlier, on Monday, over half-a-dozen students were injured after the school van in which they were travelling from Nipania village to Pipalrawan village of Dewas district overturned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on Tuesday visited the spot where a school van carrying school girls overturned on Monday and interacted with the villagers. 

Interacting with the villagers, Verma assured them of justice as well as immediate redress of their demand for proper road connectivity between the villages.  

article-image

