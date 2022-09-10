Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the full moon's “Shradh Paksha”, a programme of mass “Pind Daan” was organised at the premises of Lord Bhawarnath temple in respect of ancestors. According to temple priest Manoj Joshi, the Pind Daan is performed during the duration of every three, five, or seven years according to your faith for the peace of the souls of your ancestors.

Notably, “Pind Daan” brings freedom to those having a materialistic inclination and finding it difficult to leave the earth and their loved ones. It is believed that post “Pind Daan” souls are relieved from the tortures of hell leading him or her to “Moksha”.