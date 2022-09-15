Pipalrawan: Majority of civic employees found absent during inspection

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Pipalrawan municipal council (newly-elected) chief Sanjay Kumar Joshi conducted a surprise inspection of the municipality office on Wednesday. The unannounced visit took officials by surprise.

On reaching the office, he checked the attendance register and found that many employees were absent from duty. Out of 13 employees marked present, only 4-5 were actually present during the inspection. Joshi directed that action be taken against absentee officials and warned that strict action will be taken against the employees who do not reach the offices on time and no kind of negligence will be tolerated. He asked the officials to bring transparency in official work in government offices at the block-level and said that such inspections would continue.

To ensure transparency in the work, biometric attendance (Thumb machine) will be installed at the entrance of the office in order to streamline the process of marking attendance by saving time and doing away with keeping physical records.