Pipalrawan: Doctor appointed at PHC, after municipal chief raises concern

The centre has been reeling under a shortage of doctors, seriously affecting patients who depend on the health centre for primary healthcare facilities

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Pixabay
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department has appointed Dr Sindal at Pipalrawan Health Centre on November 11. Earlier, the Primary Health Centre, Pipalrawan was in the news for severe shortage of doctors and poor healthcare facilities. The centre has been reeling under a shortage of doctors, seriously affecting patients who depend on the health centre for primary healthcare facilities.

They are left with no option but to be exploited financially by private hospitals. Especially poor patients face issues due to severe shortage of healthcare facilities/staff at the Health Centre.

Recently, municipal president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma, conducted an inspection of the health care centre which revealed several inadequacies of the centre.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Sharma wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, district chief health officer and district collector on November 7 apprising them of the miserable condition of the centre and urged them to appoint a new doctor to give relief to patients. Following this, concerned officials assured for appointment of a new doctor within a day or two and subsequently, Dr Sindal was appointed. This initiative of the civic chief is being appreciated across the area

Indore: Nearly 16% cases settled in district courts of divison
article-image

