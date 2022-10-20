Pipalrawan: Congress meet concludes in Bhourasa

Pipalrawan(Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Congress party workers including Sector Mandalam Booth and Block Committee concluded in Bhourasa town on Thursday. On this occasion, former minister Sonkachh MLA Sajjan Singh Verma was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the party, Sajjan Singh Verma talked about how to strengthen the Congress. At the same time he also listened to the problems of the citizens through Gandhi Chaupal which is set up in every village by the party to redress common man's difficulties. Verma also resolved a few problems and assured to solve the rest of them soon.

The programme was conducted by the block Congress president Dinesh Yadav and a vote of thanks was proposed by Ramesh Chand Inani. Madhya Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson Pramod Kumar Dwivedi, Dewas district Congress city president Manoj Rajani and others were present.