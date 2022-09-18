Pipalrawan: CM Janseva Campaign starts; equipment distributed to differently-abled

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): State-wide 'Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan' commenced at an event held at tehsil office of Bhorasa Municipal Council on Saturday. During the event, Sonkachh SDM Abhishek Singh, naib tehsildar Subhash Sunere, City Council President Sanjay Joshi, vice president Jai Singh Rana, mandal president Thakur Rajendrasinh Modaria, other BJP councillors and office bearers were present as chief guests.

Former MLA Rajendra Verma was prominently present. Devices that help the differently abled were distributed to them and disability certificates were also handed over to them. The chief guests interacted with the differently-abled and provided them equipment. On the other hand, tree plantation drive was also included in programm organised for PM Modi's birthday celebrations on Saturday. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan', as many as 33 flagship beneficiary-oriented schemes of the central and state governments had been identified. This initiative of public welfare will be run till October 31, 2022.

A grievance redressal camp was also organised by the city council on this occasion in which residents of ward no 1 and 6 gave applications to Aganwadi workers regarding their problems. Municipal council CMO Savita Soni proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

