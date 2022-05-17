Pipalrawan: Birth anniversary of Lord Buddha celebrated with fervour

PIPALRAWAN (Madhya Pradesh): The 2,566th Buddha Jayanti was celebrated with great zeal here in Pipalrawan on Monday. Babulal Shinde and Sunil Sindal jointly garlanded the portrait of Gautam Budhha and Baba Saheb Ambedkar as a mark of respect.

On this occasion, Babu Lal Shinde in his address told that the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, is celebrated as Buddha Purnima across the world. Lord Buddha, son of Shudhodhan, was born in Lumbini province in Nepal. He preached Dharma (duty), non-violence, harmony and kindness.

He left his worldly possessions and princedom at an early age to lead a life searching for the truth, seeking penance in the hope of liberating himself from suffering. On this occasion, Dharmendra Jhala, Mangilal Malviya, and other residents were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:32 PM IST