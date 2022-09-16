Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A train with  400 pilgrims will depart from the railway station Mhow on its onward journey to  Rameshwaram. This is the first time that the pilgrimage train will leave from Mhow under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojna 2022. Forty-five of the passengers are from Mhow tehsil.

The pilgrimage would end on 22.09.2022. IRCTC  would be responsible for arrangements like food, stay, medical help, etc of the devotees during the pilgrimage.

The preparation and arrangement of the programme was inspected on Thursday by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akshat Jain. Tehsildar Mhow Abhishek Sharma, IRCTC, railway and zilla panchayat officials were present during the inspection.

