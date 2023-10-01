PFI ISSUE: Police Register FIR Against Unknown Miscreants

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police have registered an FIR against an unidentified miscreants taking suo-moto cognisance of a recent incident in which a banner containing the picture of a PFI agent was displayed at a major intersection in the town.

Kotwali police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said that the Kotwali police have registered an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC in connection with the objectionable banner put up at the Jaistambh intersection on Wednesday. A case has been registered against unknown persons.

Bhargava added that the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused based on CCTV footage they have, as well as activate their intelligence to know who got the banner printed and put it up and what the relationship of the concerned people is with the PFI.

Apart from this, after the removal of the banner and in the case of continuously posting inflammatory posts on Facebook, by taking the link of the user ID named Nargis Qureshi, operating from Ghosipura falls under the Cantt police station registered a case under Section 295(A) against the accused. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the police have taken action with suo-motu cognisance.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, banners were put up at major intersections in the town wishing people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. It contained the photo and name of PFI member Mohsin Qureshi.

Notably, Qureshi has been in Bhopal jail since September 2022 after law enforcement agencies conducted raids across Madhya Pradesh and arrested 21 members of the banned PFI.

