Petticoat over PPE: Man uses wife's petticoat for protection against COVID-19

In the last four months of COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen people use some weird face masks to protect themselves from the virus. From a mask made entirely of gold worth 2.89 lakhs to a cut plastic water bottle used as a shield, we've seen it all. There was also a man who wore underwear as a mask to protest against the lockdown in Berlin.

Now, a video has gone viral in which a man in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh was seen wearing his wife's petticoat to combat coronavirus.

Reportedly, the police in the city have launched a drive to impose a fine upon people without masks on the street. Meanwhile, this "clever" man was walking on the road without a mask. When he saw the police, he immediately reached into his bag to find his wife's petticoat. The man wore it as a mask and when the police asked him about his weird face mask, he wittly replied, "It is safe and also protects from coronavirus."

Watch Video: