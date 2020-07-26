Petticoat over PPE: Man uses wife's petticoat for protection against COVID-19

In the last four months of COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen people use some weird face masks to protect themselves from the virus. From a mask made entirely of gold worth 2.89 lakhs to a cut plastic water bottle used as a shield, we've seen it all. There was also a man who wore underwear as a mask to protest against the lockdown in Berlin.
Now, a video has gone viral in which a man in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh was seen wearing his wife's petticoat to combat coronavirus.
Reportedly, the police in the city have launched a drive to impose a fine upon people without masks on the street. Meanwhile, this "clever" man was walking on the road without a mask. When he saw the police, he immediately reached into his bag to find his wife's petticoat. The man wore it as a mask and when the police asked him about his weird face mask, he wittly replied, "It is safe and also protects from coronavirus."
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 716 new coronavirus cases, 153 of them from Indore, taking the infection count in the state to 26,926, health officials said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced that he too has contracted the virus.
The death toll due to the pandemic increased to 799 with eight more people succumbing to the viral infection.
There are 2,980 active containment zones in the state.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 26,926, active cases 7,639, new cases 716, death toll 799, recovered 18,488, total number of tested people is 6,84,419.
(With PTI inputs)
