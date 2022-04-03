Petlawad: Wheat harvest destroyed in fire

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Wheat harvest spread over five bighas of agricultural land was reduced to ashes after it caught fire on the intervening night of Saturday - Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Sagdia village which falls under Petlawad police station limit.

The crop belongs to Madiya, son of Malphalia, a resident of Rugla Bhuria village. Madiya informed that the incident occurred at around 1.30 am and the cause of the fire is still not known. Madiya added that he was at his house waiting for the thresher machine to extract wheat in the night itself, but a fire broke out in the heap of wheat crop in the night. The fire was so huge that flames were visible far and wide. The villagers informed the fire brigade, but by the time they reached the spot, the entire crop was burnt to ashes.

