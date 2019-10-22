Petlawad: Braving all odds

Petlawad: Girl power is blooming across India and tribal dominated Petlawad is no exception. Setting an example before other girls in the region, 28-year-old Rupali, daughter of Manguji Bhuriya, a resident of Naharpura village of Petlawad tehsil in Jhabua district braving all odds is serving the country in her own way.

Rupali is currently posted on the Indo-Nepal border and is guarding the country.

Hailing from the tribal dominated small Naharpura village, Rupali joined Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) about a couple of years back and after undergoing a year-long training in Himachal Pradesh is currently posted at the Indo-Nepal border since the last one year.

Hailing from a nondescript hamlet and youngest among four siblings, Rupali completed her schooling up to class XI at Petlawad and later moved to Ratlam from where she completed her graduation and got selected for SSB in the first attempt.

Rupali’s parents Manguji and mother Somlibai are currently working in Surat to earn their livelihood. One of her sisters got married, while two elder brothers are engaged in agriculture work in Jhabua.

Elated over their daughter’s feat, Manguji and Somlibai said that any parent would feel proud if their daughter got a chance to serve the country and they have no words to express their happiness as their daughter is serving the country.

Sharing about their daughters’ tough time while she was studying here, Manguji said that their native village Naharpura is situated about seven kilometer away from Petlawad tehsil headquarters and many times Rupali had to go school walking as there is no mean of transportation available in their village.

Notably, in western Madhya Pradesh majority of parents hardly send their girl child to school or pursue higher education and marry them off at a tender age. Rupali’s courageous move has not only broken the shackles in a rural village, but has encouraged others to follow in her footsteps.

“We feel proud that our daughter broke the shackles and chose to serve our country, unlike other girls in this area who are confined within the four walls,” Manguji and Somlibai said.