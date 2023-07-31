People Will Decide On BJP’s Tall Claim About MP Polls: Nath

MPCC chief Kamal Nath, NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and MP (Rajya Sabha) Digvijaya Singh on the dais at Adiwasi Yuva Mahapanchayat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday took a dig at BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's claim that the saffron party will retain power in the state by winning more than 160 out of 230 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

"I want to ask him (Vijayvargiya) why he did not say that BJP will win 200 seats in the elections. They can say anything. Ultimately the question is what do the people of the state say," Nath said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of "Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat" organised by tribal students and unemployed youths in Indore.

He also took a dig at Union home minister Amit Shah's visit to Indore saying many leaders keep visiting the state ahead of Assembly elections.

Earlier, addressing the Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat, Nath said that the Chief Minister has announced that he will distribute footwear to tribals but it is up to the people, how to use it ‘Ab jute, chappal to mil jayega, aapko iska sahi upyog karna hain’

He also listed various works done in tribal-dominated Chhindwara in areas of development of roads, electricity, education, employment and skill development.

National NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar also addressed the tribal youths and targeted the BJP government over Manipur violence and said that they (Central government) have appointed a tribal woman as President of India, who did not say a single word on tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He also challenged Union home minister Amit Shah and state home minister Narottam Mishra and said that they should put him behind bars, if he has done anything wrong, else Mishra should apologize to the nation and stop misleading the country.

Earlier, Nath and Digvijaya Singh attended the ‘Maharudraabhishek’ organised by MLA Sanjay Shukla and performed the Maharudrabhishek as well.

What Changes He Will Bring For Women Empowerment: Rai To Nath

During an interactive session organised by Indore Women Congress wing, Digvijaya Singh’s wife Amrita Rai asked Nath what changes he will bring for women in the state if Congress party returns to power in upcoming state assembly polls.

She participated in the programme as a member of the audience and raised her query before Nath, Kanhaiya Kumar, Digvijaya Singh, and Shobha Oza.

“There is no doubt that the Congress will make government in the state. We will make schemes keeping women on priority but we also want to change the mindset of the society,” Nath replied.