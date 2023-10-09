‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaking at the conference in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the enlightened conference organised by the BJP at Hotel Shri Ganga here on Sunday evening said that, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a resolution from the ramparts of the Red Fort that when 100 years of India’s independence will be completed in the year 2047, the country has to be taken to a highly developed category.

We all together should fulfil this resolution of the PM.’ He said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given an honest government in MP which has increased the GDP to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Now women will participate in the government also after Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in both houses of the Parliament recently.

Goyal added, today India is at the highest position among 5 biggest economies of the world. If Modi government returns to power for the third time, then India’s name will be on the third position among biggest economies.

140 crore people should make Prime Minister’s resolution their resolution. We resolve that India will be one, there is a need to think that in order to become a developed country, we should come out of the mentality of slavery.