‘People Should Monitor Urination Frequency, As It Reflects Many Health Conditions’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “People should keep a tab on how frequently they urinate as it indicates their urinary tract’s health and also reflects other conditions in the body like diabetes,” urologist Dr RK Lahoti said.

Addressing the final session of ‘UCON-2023’, the 33rdannual conference of the west zone chapter, Dr Lahoti said, “There are many medical emergency conditions in which the patient is experiencing unbearable pain and which requires immediate transportation to the hospital, and if not given immediate attention it can be life-threatening.

One of the major reasons is urine retention.” He added that apart from this, if there are reasons like pain caused by kidney stones, swelling in the testicles, gangrene in the genitals, bleeding with urine, high fever due to bladder infection, injury to urethra or kidney in an accident, the patient should be immediately taken to the hospital. Informing about the conference, Dr Rajesh Kukreja said that about 600 doctors from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa participated in the conference.

Meaningful discussions on various topics and paper presentations took place during the conference. Meanwhile, Dr Nitesh Patidar and Dr CS Thatte said that various diseases, causes, diagnoses, treatment methods, latest technologies, machines, and equipment used in the field were presented and experts shared the knowledge through case studies as well.