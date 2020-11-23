Pension plea: Petition filed at Indore Bench

Indore: Seeking change in minimum age criteria to 0 from 6 to enrol for monthly pension scheme for people with Disability and one pension policy in India, a petition was filed at The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.

The petitioner is Aditya Tiwari, who made headlines for becoming youngest single father in the country after he adopted Avneesh, a toddler with Down’s syndrome in the year 2016.

What is the current pension policy?

As per the Right of person with Disability Act 2016 (RPWD Act 2016) - Chapter V - Social Security, Health, Rehabilitation and Recreation 24. (1) The appropriate Government shall within the limit of its economic capacity and development formulate necessary schemes and programs to safeguard and promote the right of persons with disabilities for adequate standard of living to enable them to live independently or in the community:

“As per this clause every state will create their own scheme for people with disabilities and as per the MP state policy Minimum age to enrol for monthly pension is 6 year and the amount is 600. This pension amount is not same in all the states it differs highest paid by the Delhi government that is 2500 INR,” Tiwari said.

MP Government Pension Policy: Pension start at age of 6 to 18 Monthly 600 INR

Petition seeks to…

Change the minimum age criteria from six to after birth once a disability certificate is issued.

Increase the monthly pension amount from 600 INR to 2500 INR in Madhya Pradesh. Ideally, one pension policy for people with Disability across the country.

Total Disability count as per census 2011

Age-group 0-6

India - 20,42,887

Male - 11,04,559

Female - 9,38,328

Madhya Pradesh - 1,17,731

Male - 63,660

Female - 54,071

Total Disability count as per census 2011

Total Disabled Population in India - 1,70,70,608

Males - 79,15,768

Females - 91,54,840

Madhya Pradesh - 9,38,010

Male - 4,55,608

Female - 4,82,402