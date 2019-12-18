Peeping Tom incident: DAVV gives in to hunger strike, removes another chief warden

Indore: Days after chief warden (boys hostels) Ajay Tiwari was removed, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday relieved chief warden (girls hostel) Namrata Sharma following a hunger strike by NSUI leaders in Peeping Tom case.

Order of replacing Sharma with Sudhira Chandel was issued after a daylong drama on RNT Marg campus.

NSUI leaders ended their 24-hour-long hunger strike after a copy of the order was handed over to them. The hunger strike had begun on Tuesday after their talks with the university administration over the demand had failed.

On December 7, toilet cleaner Ankit Tamboli was found peeping into a washroom of New Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel while a girl was taking bath. The university swept the entire matter under the carpet but Free Press exposed it.

After Free Press expose, the university complained to police, removed chief warden (boys hostel) Ajay Tiwari and constituted a probe committee. The NSUI activists were demanding action against Sharma also. When they pressed for their demand on Tuesday, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain refused to remove Sharma till giving her a chance of hearing or probe committee finds fault in her action.

Following V-C’s stand, NSUI leaders including Mahak Nagar, Abhijeet Pandey, Vikash Nandwana, Pankaj Prajapati and Amit Patel, sat on hunger strike on RNT Marg campus.

Officers convince VC into removing Sharma: The VC did not want to remove Sharma until she was indicted by probe committee but university officers convinced her to do so. The varsity officers told the VC that it would not be a wise move to let the situation worsen. Through back-channel, a message was sent to striking NSUI leaders that the university was ready to send Sharma on forced leave till probe gets over. But they rejected the offer and sought permanent removal of Sharma as chief warden.

VC refuses to offer juice to strikers: A message was sent to the VC that she should go to NSUI leaders and offer them juice for ending hunger strike. The VC declined to do so. “Don’t expect such hypocrisy from me. I won’t offer any juice to those who misbehaved with me,” she told the messengers. She along with registrar Anil Sharma reached to the channel gate and handed over letter of removing Namrata Sharma as chief warden position.

Was Namrata Sharma really at fault?

Was Namrata Sharma really at fault in Peeping Tom incident? Answer to the question will be known after the probe committee completes its inquiry into incident but the fact remains that she did discharge her duty responsibly. She immediately informed her higher ups, including the VC, the registrar and others, about the incident. “NSUI leaders without knowing facts of the case pushed for her removal and got what they wanted by agitation,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

Notice to Sharma for slapping case: A daily-wage employee has alleged that he was slapped by Namrata Sharma, director of Human Resource Development Centre, over a petty issue. According to allegation, Sharma slapped him when he was taking out a car from parking stand. Registrar Anil Sharma stated that an explanation from HRDC director was sought in the case.